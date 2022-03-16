Ukraine

Russia claims control of Kherson region

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Russian troops have taken full control of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, Russia's Defence Ministry said yesterday, although the assertion could not be independently verified.

US defence officials believe that Russia could use Kherson as a springboard into other strategic cities in the country's south, such as Mykolaiv and Odessa.

The capital Kyiv continued to face heavy bombardment, with strikes on residential areas killing at least two people yesterday.

Moscow has also put US President Joe Biden and 12 other top officials on a "stop list" that bars them from entering Russia, in retaliation for sanctions the United States has imposed on Russian officials over the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, decoy devices have been discovered in the Russian missiles fired into Ukraine, US intelligence officials said.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 16, 2022, with the headline Russia claims control of Kherson region. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top