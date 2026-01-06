UK urges Musk’s X to urgently address intimate ‘deepfakes’ by Grok

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration created on February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 6 - Britain on Tuesday urged Elon Musk's X platform to urgently address a proliferation of intimate 'deepfake' images created on demand via its built-in AI chatbot Grok, joining a European outcry over a surge in non-consensual imagery on the platform.

The comments follow reporting including from Reuters that Grok, prompted by users, was creating a flood of non-consensual images of women and minors in skimpy clothing.

Technology minister Liz Kendall said in a statement the content was "absolutely appalling" and urged the social media platform to act swiftly.

"No one should have to go through the ordeal of seeing intimate deepfakes of themselves online," Kendall said. "We cannot and will not allow the proliferation of these demeaning and degrading images, which are disproportionately aimed at women and girls."

"X needs to deal with this urgently."

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment following Kendall's statement.

ILLEGAL CONTENT IS REMOVED, SAYS X'S SAFETY ACCOUNT

X's Safety account said on Sunday that it removes all illegal content on the platform and permanently suspends accounts involved.

"Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," it said.

Asked about the subject recently, X told Reuters: "Legacy Media Lies."

Creating or sharing non-consensual intimate images or child sexual abuse material, including AI-generated sexual imagery, is illegal in Britain. Additionally, tech platforms must prevent British users from encountering illegal content and remove it once they become aware of it.

Musk has shrugged off concerns online, posting laughing emojis in response to edited bikini images of public figures.

OFCOM CONTACTS X, xAI OVER LEGAL DUTIES IN THE UK

On Monday, the European Commission said it was aware that X was offering a "spicy mode" and condemned the images as unlawful.

Also on Monday, Britain's media regulator Ofcom said it had made "urgent contact" with X and its AI arm xAI to understand what steps they were taking to comply with legal duties to protect UK users.

French officials have reported X to prosecutors and regulators, calling the content "manifestly illegal," while Indian authorities have also demanded explanations.

U.S. regulators have yet to comment. REUTERS