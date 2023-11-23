UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on horizon

LONDON - Britain’s Conservative government launched plans on Nov 22 to stimulate growth and woo voters for the next general election, delivering a massive tax-cut sweetener for workers but also forecasting sharply lower growth and stubbornly high inflation.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled a huge package of 110 measures aimed at reinvigorating the ailing economy and boosting business investment by some £20 billion (S$33 billion) a year.

The speech sets the battleground for next year’s expected general election as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bids to claw back ground lost to the main opposition Labour party, having already achieved his target to halve inflation.

The Nov 22 budget was also set against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis which has eroded wages, sparked strikes and left millions of Britons struggling to pay bills – and handed a major boost to Labour.

The government wants to turn a corner after the Covid-19 pandemic and spiking energy bills caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked unprecedented state intervention to support the economy and cash-strapped households.

“After a global pandemic and energy crisis, we have taken difficult decisions,” Mr Hunt told lawmakers in parliament.

“We have supported families with rising bills, cut borrowing and halved inflation.

“Rather than a recession, the economy has grown. Rather than falling, as predicted, real incomes have risen. Our plan for the British economy is working. But the work is not done.”

‘Biggest tax cut’

The most eye-catching tax cut was an overhaul in national insurance, a payrolls tax paid by employees and employers that will effectively be slashed with effect from January.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Mr Hunt declared the move as the “biggest permanent tax cut in modern British history” for 29 million workers that was worth £9 billion a year.

He will lower the main national insurance rate by two percentage points, saving someone earning £35,000 more than £450 a year.

However, Labour’s economy spokeswoman Rachel Reeves blasted the move, arguing that the cut “will not remotely compensate” for taxation hikes imposed under 13 years of Conservative rule.

“The British people... know that what has been announced today owes more to the cynicism of a party desperate to cling onto power than the real priorities,” she said.

“The fact is that taxes at this election will be higher than they were at the last. This is the legacy of the Conservatives.”