UK Treasury is giving rich people $122k a year to keep working

LONDON – Convincing older British workers to stay in their jobs will cost the United Kingdom Treasury £75,000 (S$122,000) per person in tax breaks for some of the country’s wealthiest savers, an analysis of Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s budget shows.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, Mr Hunt scrapped the lifetime allowance on pensions – the total that workers can pile into their retirement pot without incurring tax – and increased the tax-free annual limit on contributions by 50 per cent, to £60,000.

The shift is designed to reverse a trend in the number of older workers dropping out of jobs since the pandemic, which has contributed to a shortage of staff and is fanning inflation.

But the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent fiscal watchdog, calculated that Mr Hunt’s pension reforms are likely to add just 15,000 more workers to the labour force by 2027 to 2028.

‘Huge giveaway’

They will cost £1.1 billion, meaning the reforms effectively offer a £75,000 per person boost to those able to save enough in their pensions.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the policy was a “a huge giveaway to some of the very wealthiest”.

His party pledged to reverse the cut and instead create a targeted plan for doctors.

The policy was also quickly criticised by some economists, as well as the opposition Labour Party, which portrayed it as a massive tax cut for rich workers.

But it was welcomed by doctors – among the high-earning workers who often reach the limits of the previous allowance.

“The rise in the annual allowance will mean far fewer doctors will receive large punitive pension tax bills and will significantly reduce the perverse incentive to reduce hours due to pension tax,” said Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the British Medical Association’s pensions committee.

Childcare impact

Currently, around 8,000 people have more than the £1.07 million lifetime allowance in their pension pots.

They will be the main beneficiaries of Mr Hunt’s decision to scrap the limit – plus any others who had already stopped saving before they hit the cap.

Mr Hunt’s much-anticipated childcare reform, also announced in the budget, is about £10,000 cheaper per person and will bring 85,000 more workers into the labour force, according to OBR calculations.

The policies will cost about £5.4 billion.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, OBR chairman Richard Hughes said “it’s not for me to say” whether Mr Hunt’s pensions reforms were a good use of money.

“As a result of the policy measures you see in the chancellor’s budget, we think overall employment will be up by 110,000 by the end of our forecast,” he added.

“Most of the work in the budget in terms of getting people back into work is actually done by the childcare measure,” said Mr Hughes.