UK train strike part of wider crisis for world's oldest railway

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britain's biggest train strike in 30 years is set to upend travel on Tuesday (June 21) as the world's oldest railroad struggles to redefine its role in a commuting landscape transformed by the coronavirus crisis.

The planned walkouts by 40,000 staff at 13 train operating companies and track manager Network Rail are aimed at securing job guarantees and pay hikes against a backdrop of spiralling inflation, union leaders said.

Only about 20 per cent of services will survive an initial three days of stoppages, with Scotland and Wales hit hardest. Tuesday will also see action by 10,000 London Underground workers in a separate dispute over jobs and pensions. The upheaval on the tracks follows weeks of turmoil at airports and airlines as staff shortages trigger hundreds of flight cancellations and hours-long delays.

Yet as disruptive as the rail walkouts are likely to be, they're symptomatic of more fundamental challenges facing the industry as the rise of home working weighs on demand long after the lifting of pandemic lockdowns.

The shift in travel habits coincides with a wholesale makeover of the railway as the government seeks to simplify fares while scrapping Network Rail and a long-standing franchise system to reduce fragmentation of the network.

Figures released by the Office of Road and Rail on Thursday reveal the extent of rail's retreat, with total journeys at only 62 per cent of the pre-pandemic tally in the quarter through March. Most tellingly, season tickets - the cheapest travel option for daily peak-time commuters - accounted for just 17% of rail journeys over 12 months, less than half the former level.

"The industry is in crisis," says Tony Lodge, author of Changing Track, a report published last month by the Centre for Policy Studies think tank and subtitled "How to rescue the railways after the pandemic."

Lodge argues that the sector is facing its third major reset since World War II, after the swingeing cuts of the 1960s, implemented in response to the rise of cars and trucks, and privatisation in the 1990s, which lifted investment and saw passenger numbers revive as roads grew increasingly congested.

"The pandemic has pole-axed the railway, particularly in London, where the great daily Home Counties commute into Liverpool Street, Waterloo and Victoria looks like it could be gone forever," he says. "We're at a crossroads and there needs to be some radical thinking to respond to evolving passenger demands."

While a headache for the government, the slump in ridership is less of an issue for Britain's train operating companies. With the risk and reward-based franchising system already set to be scrapped before Covid-19 hit, the pandemic prompted a switch to emergency measures which will be replaced by a new service-contract model. Firms will receive payments to run trains rather than relying partly on less predictable income from passenger fares.

The certainty offered by the change has brought a spate of takeover bids for players in public transport.

Go-Ahead Group Plc, the biggest operator of London commuter trains, last week accepted an offer led by Australian transportation firm Kinetic Holding Co. DWS Infrastructure agreed in March to buy bus operator Stagecoach Group Plc, while FirstGroup Plc this month rejected a takeover approach.

FirstGroup Executive Chairman David Martin, a rail veteran, said in an interview that firms understand they must cut their cloth to new realities. While future requirements are unclear, they could include steps to stimulate demand, as well as deliver on plans to eliminate diesel trains.