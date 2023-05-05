UK Tories suffer losses in Sunak's first electoral test

LONDON - Britain’s ruling Conservatives suffered high-profile losses as results poured in on Friday from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first major electoral test since he took office last year.

The local council elections were held on Thursday across a swathe of England.

The results illuminated the main parties’ standing ahead of a Britain-wide general election expected next year.

The vote counting will only be complete later on Friday, from 230 English districts electing more than 8,000 council seats.

But the main opposition Labour party crowed that the trend was already clear.

“These results have been a disaster for Rishi Sunak as voters punish him for the Tories’ failure,” said Ms Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign coordinator.

“These results show that we are on course for a majority Labour government,” she added.

By 7.40am local time (2.40pm, Singapore time), 60 councils had declared their results.

Mr Sunak’s Tories had so far lost 209 seats – one-third of the total they were defending.

That trend would put the centre-right party on course for its worst defeat in local elections since the mid-1990s, before Labour took power nationally in a landslide under Mr Tony Blair.

Mr Sunak said the results so far showed that people wanted his ruling party to deliver on their priorities.

But he added it was still too early to draw firm conclusions.

“The message I am hearing from people tonight is that they want us to focus on their priorities and they want us to deliver for them,” he told reporters. “In terms of the results, it’s still early, we’ve just had a quarter of the results in, but what I am going to carry on doing is delivering on the people’s priorities.”

Transport Minister Huw Merriman indicated that his party was paying the price for the chaotic few weeks last year when it ditched Mr Boris Johnson and then Ms Liz Truss as leader in quick succession.

Local constituents have been “talking about older news about former prime ministers – but saying your current leader seems to have what it takes”, he told the BBC, insisting that Mr Sunak was on the right track.

“He seems to be turning things around for us, but this is the opportunity for the electorate to give their vote on where we have been previously,” Mr Merriman said.

Labour was up 110 seats, and took control of prized targets in Plymouth in south-west England, Medway in the south-east and Stoke-on-Trent in the Midlands.