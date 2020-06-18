UK to use Google-Apple model for coronavirus tracing app in U-turn: BBC

Apple and Google have been in talks with Britain about the technology.PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (REUTERS) - The British government will abandon the centralised model of its coronavirus test-and-trace app and switch to one based on technology provided by Apple and Google, the BBC reported on Thursday (June 18).

Apple and Google have been in talks with Britain about the technology, which uses a decentralised model. The head of the UK's programme said last month a centralised app can potentially give more insight into outbreaks of Covid-19, but offers less privacy than decentralised rivals.

 
 
 
 

