Britain to turn page on 'Trussonomics' with budget plan

LONDON – Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will bury Britain’s failed “Trussonomics” experiment on Thursday by cutting spending and raising taxes, moves that he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak say are needed to restore investor confidence.

Britain is probably already in a recession, with 11 per cent inflation creating a cost-of-living crisis.

It is the only Group of Seven (G-7) nation yet to recover its pre-pandemic size, having previously suffered a decade of near-stagnant income growth.

But Mr Hunt has warned of more pain in his budget statement that will represent an abrupt reversal of policy from the unfunded tax cuts promised by former prime minister Liz Truss.

Her government’s short-lived “mini-budget” on Sept 23 sent the pound to an all-time low against the US dollar, threatened chaos in the housing market and forced Ms Truss to quit after just 50 days in Downing Street.

Investors took comfort when Mr Hunt was appointed in mid-October to steer the economy back toward a more orthodox path.

He and Mr Sunak say they must now go further.

“Stability has returned to the United Kingdom, but that’s because the expectation is that the government will make those difficult but necessary decisions,” Mr Sunak said this week.

Critics say a return to austerity is unnecessary, will hurt millions of households and will deepen the expected recession.

News reports said the plan - due to be announced about 11.30am (1130 GMT) - was expected to include inflation-linked rises in welfare and pensions after worries about a smaller increase.

There would also probably be help for the poorest households to pay their energy bills when an existing cap expires and is replaced with a less generous one in April, the reports said.

But Mr Hunt says he can only slow the rise in borrowing costs if he can show investors that Britain’s 2.45 trillion-pound (S$4.01 trillion) debt mountain will start to fall as a share of economic output. Beating inflation is key to that.

“The Bank of England has my wholehearted support in its mission to defeat inflation... but we need fiscal and monetary policy to work together,” Mr Hunt said in excerpts of his speech.