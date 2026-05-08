UK to summon Chinese ambassador after spying convictions

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A flag flying on top of China's embassy in Portland Place, London. Two men were convicted on May 7 in Britain of spying on behalf of Hong Kong and ultimately China.

LONDON - Britain will summon the Chinese ambassador following the conviction of two men for spying on behalf of Hong Kong and ultimately China, Security Minister Dan Jarvis said in a statement on May 7.

“The activities carried out by these men, on behalf of China, are an infringement of our sovereignty and will never be tolerated,” Mr Jarvis said.

“We will continue to hold China to account and challenge them directly for actions which put the safety of people in our country at risk.

“That is why the Foreign Office will summon the Chinese Ambassador to make it clear activity like this was, and will always be, unacceptable on UK soil.” REUTERS