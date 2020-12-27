UK to roll out Oxford Covid-19 vaccine from Jan 4

LONDON (REUTERS) - The United Kingdom will roll out Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine from January 4, according to plans being drawn up by ministers, The Sunday Telegraph reported on Saturday (Dec 26).

The government hopes to give the first dose of either the Oxford vaccine, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, or the Pfizer vaccine to 2 million people over the next two weeks, the newspaper said.

The Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved by medical regulators in days, the newspaper said.

The UK recorded 210 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data.

The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.

The UK has recorded a death toll of 70,405, defined as those dying within 28 days of a positive test. Under that measure, it has the world's sixth largest toll, after the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and Italy.

A broader measure of those dying with Covid-19 on their death certificates puts the UK's death toll at 79,349.