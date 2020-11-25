UK to relax coronavirus curbs over Christmas

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Coronavirus restrictions will be eased across the UK over Christmas to allow up to three households to celebrate the festive season together, officials said Tuesday (Nov 24).

The arrangement will be in force from December 23 to 27, according to a joint statement by the administrations of all four UK nations: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"People want to be with their loved-ones and those close to them for what is the most important holiday of the year," senior minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

A national lockdown in England is due to end next week after which different parts of the country will face varying restrictions as part of a tiered system announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A decision is expected later this week on which areas will fall into the different categories.

The United Kingdom has one of the highest tolls from the coronavirus pandemic, reaching 55,838 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data published on Tuesday.