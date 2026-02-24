UK to regulate Netflix and other streamers in line with broadcasters

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON - Britain said on Feb 24 that Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other streamers would be required to follow the same rules on content and accessibility as traditional broadcasters like the BBC.

Two-thirds of households subscribe to at least one major streamer, with 85 per cent of people using an on-demand service each month, compared to 67 per cent who watch live TV, the government said.

Bringing the services into the scope of regulator Ofcom’s broadcasting code would protect audiences from harmful content, and ensure the provision of accessibility services like subtitles, it said.

Streaming services with more than 500,000 UK users will have to adhere to the new standards, which include ensuring news is reported accurately and impartially and audiences are protected against harmful or offensive material.

Ofcom will have powers to investigate and take action where they consider there has been a breach of the code, it said. REUTERS