UK to pay France up to $892 million in deal to reduce migrant crossings

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FILE PHOTO: A group of migrants on an inflatable dinghy leave the beach of Petit-Fort-Philippe in northern France in an attempt to cross the English Channel to reach Britain, in Gravelines, near Calais, France, September 27, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

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LONDON, April 22 - Britain said on Wednesday it would pay France up to 660 million pounds ($892 million) under a three-year border security deal to curb illegal migrant crossings of the Channel, with part of the funding contingent on results.

• Around 41,000 people crossed the Channel to England in small boats in 2025, near the record set in 2022, official data show.

• Some 500 million pounds will be used to boost enforcement on beaches in northern France, including the deployment of nearly 1,100 law enforcement, intelligence and military personnel.

• A further 160 million pounds will be paid if the new tactics are judged to be successful at stopping migrants. If not, funding will stop after one year.

• The deal replaces a previous three-year funding deal, worth around 480 million pounds when agreed in 2023, which expired earlier this year.

• The new deal includes a new 50-strong riot police unit, expanded intelligence and judicial police teams, and additional maritime patrols.

• Surveillance measures include drones, two helicopters and enhanced camera systems. France would also deploy a new vessel and more than 20 additional maritime officers to intercept boats at sea.

• The British government said joint work with France had already halted more than 42,000 attempted crossings since Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party took office in July 2024. REUTERS