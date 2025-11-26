Straitstimes.com header logo

Britain to move with EU on Russian frozen assets, Starmer says

(From left) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Defence Secretary John Healey and Chief of Defence Staff Rich Knighton taking part in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, in London, on Nov 25.

PHOTO: EPA

LONDON - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Nov 25 told a Coalition of the Willing meeting that London was “ready to move” with the European Union on providing financial support to Ukraine based on the value of “immobilised” assets.

“This is the best way to show (Russian President Vladimir) Putin he should negotiate rather than trying to out-wait us, and it’s the best way for us to be ready to support Ukraine in war or in peace,” Mr Starmer told the leaders of France, Germany and other European nations during a virtual meeting.

He said he knew that EU teams were working “around the clock” on financing: “I know that EU leaders are looking at this in the next few weeks, where progress is being made.”

Ukraine signalled support for the framework of a peace deal with Russia, but stressed that

sensitive issues needed to be fixed

at a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. REUTERS

