UK to give Covid-19 booster dose to higher-risk groups in autumn

An extra booster “may” be offered in spring for people at greatest risk. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

LONDON - British health minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday a Covid-19 booster vaccination would be offered in autumn this year for those at higher risk of severe disease.

Earlier on Wednesday Britain’s vaccine advisers, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said plans should be made to offer such a booster vaccination.

It also called for an extra booster vaccine dose in the spring for a smaller group of people, such as older and immunosuppressed people.

“We’re changing the Covid-19 vaccination programme for 2023 after advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination & Immunisation (JCVI),” Barclay said on Twitter.

As well as the planned autumn booster, Barclay said an extra booster “may” be offered in spring for people at greatest risk.

The 2022 autumn booster programme in England will end on Feb 12, he added. REUTERS

More On This Topic
New Covid-19 boosters aren’t better than old ones, early study finds
Britain to offer further Covid-19 boosters to elderly and immunosuppressed

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top