UK to end legal self-isolation for people with Covid-19 from Feb 24

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain will remove the legal requirement to self isolate following a positive Covid-19 test from Feb 24, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (Feb 21).

"We will remove all remaining domestic restrictions in law.

From this Thursday, the 24th of February, we will end the legal requirement to self isolate following a positive test," Johnson told parliament.

"Until April 1 we will still advise people who test positive to stay at home. But after that, we will encourage people with Covid-19 symptoms to exercise personal responsibility."

Free mass Covid-19 testing would also end in England from April 1 but would still be available for the most vulnerable and could be paid for by others who need the tests.

"From April 1, when winter is over and the virus will spread less easily, we will end free symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public," Johnson told parliament.