Temperatures in Britain set to test all-time record as heatwave continues

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britons sweltered in a prolonged heatwave on Thursday (July 26), with temperatures set to test national records, the Meteorological Office said.

According to the Met Office there is a 20-30 per cent chance of Britain seeing an all-time highest temperature this week and a 70 per cent chance of a record high for July.

The all-time British record is 38.5 degrees Celsius set in August 2003 near Faversham in Kent, south east England, while the highest July temperature was 36.7 deg C in 2015 at Heathrow airport.

A Met Office spokesman said Thursday was expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

"There is greater potential for both the July and the other (all-time) record to go tomorrow," he said, noting that the highest temperatures are expected in the southeast - in Kent, Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

"It's going to depend on the development of thunderstorms ... If the thunderstorms develop early that's going to prevent some of the heat from the sun getting to the ground which will curb the rise of temperatures," he said.

Britain's heatwave has turned green grass brown, triggered an impending hose pipe ban in the northwest of England, and prompted a warning from the government for people to keep out of the sun. Farmers have also warned of possible food shortages later this year.

The Met Office said that while Britain is expected to see some rain on Saturday and Sunday, the hot spell will continue next week with temperatures rising to over 30 deg C.

Separately on Thursday a committee of lawmakers said premature deaths from heatwaves in Britain could more than treble to around 7,000 a year by mid-century if the government does not take action.