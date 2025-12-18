UK teachers to be trained to tackle misogyny in classrooms

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (centre) during a visit to St Mary Magdalene school in London to discuss issues surrounding violence against women and girls on Dec 17.

- Teachers in Britain will be trained to tackle misogyny in the classroom under a new strategy aimed at halving violence against women and girls over the next decade, the British government said on Dec 18.

The new strategy would “deploy the full power of the state to introduce the largest crackdown to stop violence perpetrated against women and girls in British history”, said Ms Jess Phillips, the minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, who is due to unveil details of the new approach in Parliament later.

The £20 million (S$34.5 million) plan comes as latest statistics showed over 40 per cent of young men held a positive view of so-called manosphere influencer Andrew Tate, a government statement said.

And over the last year alone, one in every eight women was a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking.

“For too long the scale of violence against women and girls has been treated as a fact of life in our country,” said Ms Phillips.

Under the strategy, all secondary schools in England will have to teach students about healthy relationships.

Teachers will receive specialist training to talk to students about issues such as consent and the dangers of sharing intimate images.

“Tackling the most worrying attitudes as early as possible, schools will also send high-risk individuals to get the extra care and support they need, focused on challenging deep-rooted misogynist influences,” the statement added.

A new helpline would also be launched, targeted at pupils concerned about their own behaviour.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the strategy was about “driving forward education and conversation with boys and young men”.

“I want my daughter to grow up in a Britain where she feels safe in school, online, and in relationships,” he said on X.

“Every young girl deserves that, and every young boy should be protected from harmful misogynistic influences. My government is making that happen, by backing teachers,” he added. AFP