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UK targets Russian cyber networks with new sanctions

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A Russian flag is reflected in an eye in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration

A Russian flag is reflected in an eye in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration

LONDON, July 13 - Britain on Monday announced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian cyber networks, which it blamed for trying to sow chaos and division across Europe.

"Today’s action targets 24 individuals  and entities  behind  the destructive cyber and hybrid operations  including cybercriminals  involved in proxy networks linked to the Russian Intelligence  Services," the government said in a statement on Monday.

"This includes sanctioning GRU senior leadership figures Vyacheslav Stafeyev, Ivan Senin and Ivan Kasyanenko for their role in directing GRU cyber and hybrid threat operations."

The British government's sanctions were announced in coordination with the European Union.

Russia's embassy in London dismissed the sanctions as "unlawful", accusing Britain of justifying them with unsubstantiated allegations of cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and interference in other nations' political processes. REUTERS

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