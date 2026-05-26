UK targets Russian crypto networks in latest sanctions

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British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper walks outside 10 Downing Street, on the day of a cabinet meeting, in London, Britain, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

LONDON, May 26 - Britain on Tuesday targeted Russian-linked cryptocurrency platforms, banks and financial networks it said were used to bypass sanctions, freezing their assets and barring UK firms from processing payments and holding correspondent banking ties.

The measures focus on what London described as "shadow financial systems" underpinning Russia's war economy, including the Kremlin-backed A7 network, which it said has been used to route funds, finance procurement and exploit foreign banking systems to evade restrictions.

The package also targets crypto exchanges and entities operating Russia-focused platforms, including a Kyrgyz bank and multiple firms registered in jurisdictions including Georgia and the United Arab Emirates, alongside individuals tied to the network.

Britain said it was "tracking down and shutting off" payment routes fuelling Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will continue to act fast and decisively, alongside our allies, to expose, disrupt and dismantle these networks, and ensure those enabling Russia's aggression face consequences," foreign minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement.

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes nearly a week after Britain said it would defer a ban on imports of diesel and jet fuel derived from Russian crude refined in third countries to ease supply pressures, a decision it said was a phased approach rather than any easing of sanctions. REUTERS