UK summons Russian ambassador after drone strike hit NATO ally Romania

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Romanian law enforcement officers work at the site of an explosion in a residential block of flats following a reported drone strike near the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 2026. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

LONDON, June 3 - Britain's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned Russia's ambassador after a Russian drone last week struck a residential building in NATO member Romania.

Foreign minister Yvette Cooper has condemned the incident, which occurred during a Russian attack on Ukraine and injured two people in the Romanian city of Galati, and said Britain stood united with allies to defend NATO territory.

"Russia’s latest brutal bombardment of civilians in Ukraine comes afters its violation of NATO airspace last week, hitting a residential building in Romania," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Injuring innocent civilians on NATO territory is unacceptable and a stark reminder of the threat that Ukrainian civilians are having to endure on a daily basis." REUTERS