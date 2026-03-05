UK sending four extra Typhoon jets to Qatar, PM Starmer says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives an update on the situation in the Middle East at Downing Street Briefing Room, in London, Britain, March 05, 2026. Jaimi Joy/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 5 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that four additional Typhoon fighter jets would be sent to Qatar as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, insisting that the UK has the right plan for defence.

Britain's cautious response to the Iran crisis and a drone attack on its key military base in Cyprus have led to doubts among partners about its military effectiveness.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also criticised Starmer for failing to provide sufficient support for his strikes on Iran.

Starmer told a press conference Britain had the right plan and had already been pre-deploying military equipment across the region before the start of the war.

"My focus is providing calm, level headed leadership in the national interest," Starmer said.

"That means deploying our military and diplomatic strength to protect our people, and it means having the strength to stand firm by our values and our principles, no matter the pressure to do otherwise."

He said Britain was sending four additional typhoon jets to join the squadron in Qatar to strengthen our defensive operations there and in the region.

"We have the right plan for defence," he said. REUTERS