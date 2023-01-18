UK sees 'moral imperative' of Ukraine tanks, as US teases new aid

WASHINGTON - Britain said on Tuesday that its breakthrough decision to provide tanks to Ukraine to fight Russia was a “moral imperative,” as the United States said that more military aid was coming.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on a visit to Washington said that Britain was sending a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin by backing the Ukrainians and becoming the first nation to agree to their request for Western tanks.

“What Putin should understand is we are going to have the strategic endurance to stick with them until the job is done. And the best thing that he can do to preserve the lives of his own troops is to recognise that we’re going to stick with Ukrainians until they are victorious,” he said at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

“It all costs so much more in human lives and so much more in money if we allow this to be a long, drawn-out attritional war,” he said.

“There are body bags coming back from the front from Russia as well as Ukrainians. So, the moral imperative is to bring this to a conclusion.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Saturday that his government would provide 14 Challenger 2 tanks, leading Russia to charge that Britain was worsening the conflict.

After meeting Mr Cleverly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “we applaud” the tank decision.

He stopped short of saying the United States would send tanks as well, but noted that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet later this week with US allies on Ukraine.

“I would anticipate that you’ll hear more announcements in the days to come,” Mr Blinken told a joint news conference.

“We have continuously provided what Ukraine needs and we’re doing it in a way to make sure that it’s responsive to what’s actually happening on the battlefield,” Mr Blinken said.

European countries have previously supplied Kyiv with modernised versions of Soviet tanks and the United States and France have committed to lighter versions, with Washington sending Bradley armoured vehicles.

Germany has faced calls from other Europeans to do more, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz set to decide whether to approve Leopard tanks for Ukraine.