UK seeking to join free trade bloc

Britain will apply to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) - a trading bloc of 11 Pacific Rim nations including Japan, Canada and Australia.

The announcement comes weeks after it left the European single market with its departure from the European Union.

The 11 members of the CPTPP account for about 13 per cent of global gross domestic product, worth US$10.6 trillion (S$14.1 trillion), and the pact removes most tariffs between members.

SEE THE BIG STORY