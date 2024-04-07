UK security firm says vessel targeted near Yemen's Hodeidah

CAIRO - British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday it had received information that a vessel had been targeted around 61 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah in Yemen.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident at almost the same point where the captain of a vessel reported two missiles in the vicinity of the ship that did not cause damage.

It was unclear whether Ambrey and UKMTO were reporting the same incident as they did not name any vessels in their updates.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have staged attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region for months in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

One of the missile's mentioned in UKMTO's advisory note was intercepted by coalition forces defending commercial shipping in the region, it said. The second hit the water a distance from the vessel, it added.

There was no damage to the vessel and the crew were reported safe, UKMTO said.

Months of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response to the attacks on shipping. REUTERS