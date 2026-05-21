UK says surveillance plane dangerously intercepted by Russian jets in April

The UK Rivet Joint aircraft was unarmed and carrying out routine surveillance in international airspace over the Black Sea, the ministry said in a statement.

It was repeatedly intercepted by a Russian Su-35 aircraft, which flew close enough to trigger emergency systems on the British plane, it said. A Russian Su-27 conducted six passes, flying six metres from the Rivet Joint’s nose.

The incident was the most dangerous Russian action against a UK surveillance plane since 2022 when a nearby Russian plane released a missile over the Black Sea, in what Moscow later called a technical malfunction.

RAF planes routinely carry out surveillance with allies to secure NATO’s eastern flank.

This week, there has been a series of security incidents in the Baltic region, with a drone violating Lithuanian airspace, and a fighter jet shooting down a suspected Ukrainian drone over Estonia.