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UK says its Cyprus bases will not be used in offensive operations: Cypriot spokesperson

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An Iranian-type Shahed drone caused slight damage when it hit facilities at Britain’s Akrotiri airbase, in southern Cyprus, on March 2.

An Iranian-type Shahed drone caused slight damage when it hit facilities at Britain’s Akrotiri airbase, in southern Cyprus, on March 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • UK PM Keir Starmer assured Cyprus that British bases won't be used for offensive action in the Iran crisis.
  • Starmer emphasised the UK's commitment to Cyprus's security, deciding to enhance preventive measures.
  • This assurance follows a Shahed drone incident at Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus on March 2, causing slight damage.

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NICOSIA - Britain will not be using its bases in Cyprus for any offensive action in the Iran crisis, the Cypriot government spokesperson said on March 21, citing a phone call between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

“The British Prime Minister reiterated... that the security of the Republic of Cyprus is fundamental to the United Kingdom and, to that end, a decision has been taken to enhance the means contributing to the preventive measures already in place,” the spokesperson said, in a written statement.

“Finally, the Prime Minister reiterated that the British Bases in Cyprus will not be used for any offensive military operations.”

An Iranian-type Shahed drone caused slight damage when it hit facilities at Britain’s Akrotiri airbase in southern Cyprus on March 2, with two others later intercepted.

There have been no further known security incidents.

Britain retained sovereignty over two bases on the island when it granted its colony independence in 1960. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.