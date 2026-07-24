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UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers

LONDON, July 23 - Britain said on Thursday its armed forces were ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a warning over allowing U.S. bombers to fly from UK bases.

"Our Armed Forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom safe from any kind of attacks, whether it's on our soil or from abroad. The UK stands ready 24/7 to defend itself," a government spokesperson said.

"This includes through operating a layered approach to air and missile defence, provided by Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force assets equipped with a range of advanced capabilities, working closely with our NATO allies," they added.

Iran's warning came after new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was notified last week of Britain re-committing to an existing agreement allowing the United States to use British bases in what it described as the collective self-defence of the region.

The government said on Wednesday that the arrangement covered U.S. defensive operations to degrade missile sites and capabilities used in attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to Iran's warning, the spokesperson said Britain's approach remained unchanged and that it was committed to defending its people, interests and allies in accordance with international law while avoiding being drawn into a wider conflict. REUTERS