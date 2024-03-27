UK sanctions two individuals for links to Hamas-supporting media network

LONDON - Britain said it sanctioned two individuals for providing financial support to a media network which the government said supports the Palestinian Hamas militant group and promotes terrorism.

The Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that Aozma Sultana and Mustafa Ayash were sanctioned under domestic counter-terrorism powers and both would be subject to a full asset freeze for supporting Gaza Now, a media network.

The United States also on Wednesday imposed sanctions on what it described as a fund-raising network aligned with the Hamas, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Britain banned Hamas in 2021 and under the Terrorism Act, anyone expressing support for the group, flying its flag or arranging meetings for the organisation would be in breach of the law.

"The UK and its partners are committed to cutting off funding sources to Hamas, PIJ and any others supporting terrorist activity that prevents sustainable peace in the Middle East," said Charlotte Vere, a junior UK treasury minister. REUTERS