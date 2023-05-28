UK’s Sunak looks to cap basic food prices in fight against inflation

The inflation rate in Britain was at 8.7 per cent in April, down from more than 10 per cent at the start of 2023.  PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
9 min ago

LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is seeking an agreement with supermarkets to introduce price caps on basic food items such as bread and milk in order to tackle inflation, reported The Sunday Telegraph. 

The proposals are at “drawing board stage”, the Telegraph said, citing a person affiliated with Downing Street it did not identify.

Participation by retailers would be voluntary, the Telegraph reported.

The proposal comes amid growing government concerns over pressure on household finances from inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Mr Sunak has made reducing consumer prices a centrepiece of government policy.

He has pledged to get inflation to around 5 per cent by the end of 2023.

The inflation rate was 8.7 per cent in April, down from more than 10 per cent at the start of 2023.

If introduced, a cap would be the biggest attempt in managing supermarket prices since controls established by conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath in the 1970s. 

The proposal is reminiscent of an agreement made in France, where the country’s retailers had agreed to charge the “lowest possible amount” for some essential food products.

Earlier in May, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced an extension of the initiative. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Nearly 6 million Britons missed payments on bills, regulator says
With UK food price inflation at 46-year high, lawmakers launch probe

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top