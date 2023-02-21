UK’s Sunak lobbies Tory lawmakers to back looming Brexit deal

LONDON - Mr Rishi Sunak began an outreach effort to win support from Conservative rebels for a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland after weeks of talks with the European Union.

The British Prime Minister held one-on-one meetings with Tory Members of Parliament on Monday afternoon in which he explained the outline of a prospective agreement with the bloc, people familiar with the conversations said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to address Tory rank-and-file MPs on Tuesday to brief them on the latest negotiations, another person familiar with the conversations said.

Mr Sunak is trying to draw a line under an issue that has poisoned relations with the EU since Britain left the bloc three years ago: the nature of Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements with Great Britain, after the region was allowed to remain in the bloc’s single market.

The discussions with Conservative backbenchers suggest further progress has been made toward the unveiling of a long-awaited deal.

But while government officials had pencilled in Tuesday as a possible date for that announcement – with Mr Sunak expected to brief Cabinet ministers at their regular meeting in the morning – that timetable now looks likely to slip, people close to the talks said.

10 Downing Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some Tory MPs suggested Brexiteer ministers could resign from the government if a deal did not meet their demands on governance for Northern Ireland.

Mr Steve Baker, the former chair of the hardline European Research Group who is now a minister in the Northern Ireland Office, sent a series of cryptic tweets on Monday, including one stating: “The boldest measures are the safest.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, another former ERG ringleader, this weekend urged Mr Sunak to press ahead with the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that could override the UK’s agreement with the EU. However, a person close to her cautioned that she was not resigning.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris supports the government’s position and has been heavily involved in outreach efforts to sell an eventual deal, a person familiar with the matter said.

If an announcement is not made by Thursday, it is possible it could slip into next week.

That is in part due to ministers in London and Brussels being tied up with events marking one year since the invasion of Ukraine at the end of this week.

A flurry of diplomatic activity kicked off last Thursday when Mr Sunak flew to Belfast for meetings with Northern Irish parties that evening and the following day.

The British Premier then held further talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Munich on Saturday.

And on Monday, Mr Cleverly spoke again with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, after doing so on Friday.

The two men were joined on Monday’s video conference call by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Mr Sefcovic said he and Mr Cleverly had agreed to meet again “later this week”.