UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda: Will it be a flop or a trailblazing strategy?

LONDON - After years of fierce disputes, the British government is about to embark on a highly unusual experiment: Instead of dealing with foreigners who seek asylum in the UK’s various immigration centres based on Britain’s soil, it will send asylum-seekers to Rwanda.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the April 23 passage of the law authorising this arrangement as “not just a step forward, but a fundamental change in the global equation on migration”.
However, the scheme has sharply divided British public opinion and pitted legislators against judges and the courts. It remains a plan that will either flop and go down in history as one of the British government’s most embarrassing failures, or be regarded as a trailblazing strategy to be copied by other European governments.
Like most countries around the world, Britain is party to the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention, negotiated after World War II. This defines a refugee as a person who, “owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion, is outside the country of his nationality, and is unable to, or owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country”.
The Convention, as well as a number of related European treaties, oblige the British government to examine each application for asylum individually and provide protection to each applicant until the case is decided. By law, refugees cannot be sent back to countries where their lives would be in danger.
There is little doubt that some applicants are fleeing tragic personal circumstances. Yet it is also pretty evident that the asylum system is being used as a backdoor immigration route by those who are not fleeing wars or politically motivated persecution.
The snag is that examining their circumstances can take years, and each decision is subject to an unending cycle of legal appeals. A veritable industry of lawyers and advisers has grown around this process.
Meanwhile, asylum seekers have to be fed and housed. Many disappear into the public, never to be retraced.
Even those who fail to get asylum are seldom evicted. According to figures provided by the Migration Observatory at Britain’s Oxford University, during the decade between 2010 and 2020, only 40 per cent of those who were refused asylum were removed from the UK, and more than half of these left out of their own will, rather than were forcibly expelled.
Matters are complicated by the illegal crossings of the English Channel separating the British Isles from France. In theory, all these people have no right to asylum since a would-be refugee has to make a claim in the first country of refuge – which in this case would be France – rather than pick and choose the country where they wish to settle.
Yet despite the fact that they arrive illegally and are often the victims of organised criminal gangs that charge vast sums to put them into dangerous boats, which are not seaworthy, the case of each applicant crossing the Channel must still be examined individually.
The numbers involved in these Channel crossings are considerable: 28,000 landed from France in 2021, 44,000 did so in 2022, and 30,000 in 2023.
The British government’s Rwanda plan, first touted in 2022, sounds simple: Asylum seekers who arrive on British territory irregularly forfeit their chance of being granted the right to remain in Great Britain. Anyone arriving from France by crossing the Channel in unauthorised boats is considered an irregular. So, under the new law, they lose their right to have their case heard in the UK.
Instead, they are removed to Rwanda – an African country more than 7,000km away – where they go through an asylum procedure under Rwandan law and, if necessary, receive asylum or another residence permit.
They are, however, forever barred from returning to Great Britain.
Although not precisely comparable, the British scheme draws inspiration from Australia’s strategy of dealing with its so-called boat people two decades ago by ensuring that even if the boats made it to Australia’s shores, asylum seekers were processed offshore and not allowed to settle.
Australia succeeded in closing that traffic, and the British government hopes that the same will happen with its would-be asylum-seekers, who will no longer have the incentive to come once they know that their only fate is to end up in Rwanda.
The British government’s battle to enact its new Rwanda law was exhausting.
Last November, Britain’s Supreme Court unanimously concluded that Rwanda’s human rights record was doubtful and that, therefore, deportations to that country would be unlawful.
The Sunak government responded by introducing stricter asylum legislation, which significantly restricts the powers of the courts and the legal avenues for complaints. The new law also declares Rwanda a “safe” country and requires British courts to explicitly disregard most human rights complaints when assessing deportations to Rwanda.
“We introduced the Rwanda Bill to deter vulnerable migrants from making perilous crossings and break the business model of the criminal gangs who exploit them,” Prime Minister Sunak said on April 23.
“Our focus is to now get flights off the ground, and I am clear that nothing will stand in our way of doing that,” he added.
Yet obstacles remain. Opponents of the scheme vow to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, which upholds legal standards throughout the continent.
There are also serious questions about the project’s costs. The British government paid £240 million (S$406 million) to Rwanda by the end of 2023 to get the scheme going. For each person eventually sent, Britain has pledged to pay Rwanda an additional £20,000 in development fees, plus £150,874 per person for operational costs. After the first 300 people are sent, Britain will pay an additional £120 million to Rwanda.
The whole scheme is “an extortionately expensive gimmick”, said Ms Yvette Cooper, the shadow interior minister for Labour, the main opposition party, widely predicted to win Britain’s general elections, which are due by the end of 2024.
Although King Charles III, the country’s monarch, is due to sign the measure into law before the end of the week, Mr Sunak has tacitly admitted that the first flights to Rwanda will not start for at least another month. Not more than 300 asylum-seekers are likely to be transferred to the African country before Britain’s general elections.
Still, many European governments are closely monitoring the British effort to see if it succeeds in deterring asylum seekers.
And some are at least partially following Britain’s example.
Denmark has already passed legislation allowing its government to process immigrants abroad. In 2023, Italy signed a Rwanda-style agreement with neighbouring Albania.
Although the European Union claims not to be interested in the British scheme, the EU is paying Turkey to keep would-be asylum seekers away from the continent and has funded a plan to remove African refugees stranded on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea to Rwanda.
Either way, for Mr Sunak, the calculations are far more straightforward and immediate: He has to show that he has a workable strategy to reduce the number of migrants by the time he faces an electorate angered by the rising numbers of migrants.