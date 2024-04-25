UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda: Will it be a flop or a trailblazing strategy?

LONDON - After years of fierce disputes, the British government is about to embark on a highly unusual experiment: Instead of dealing with foreigners who seek asylum in the UK’s various immigration centres based on Britain’s soil, it will send asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the April 23 passage of the law authorising this arrangement as “not just a step forward, but a fundamental change in the global equation on migration”.

However, the scheme has sharply divided British public opinion and pitted legislators against judges and the courts. It remains a plan that will either flop and go down in history as one of the British government’s most embarrassing failures, or be regarded as a trailblazing strategy to be copied by other European governments.

Like most countries around the world, Britain is party to the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention, negotiated after World War II. This defines a refugee as a person who, “owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion, is outside the country of his nationality, and is unable to, or owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country”.

The Convention, as well as a number of related European treaties, oblige the British government to examine each application for asylum individually and provide protection to each applicant until the case is decided. By law, refugees cannot be sent back to countries where their lives would be in danger.

There is little doubt that some applicants are fleeing tragic personal circumstances. Yet it is also pretty evident that the asylum system is being used as a backdoor immigration route by those who are not fleeing wars or politically motivated persecution.

The snag is that examining their circumstances can take years, and each decision is subject to an unending cycle of legal appeals. A veritable industry of lawyers and advisers has grown around this process.

Meanwhile, asylum seekers have to be fed and housed. Many disappear into the public, never to be retraced.

Even those who fail to get asylum are seldom evicted. According to figures provided by the Migration Observatory at Britain’s Oxford University, during the decade between 2010 and 2020, only 40 per cent of those who were refused asylum were removed from the UK, and more than half of these left out of their own will, rather than were forcibly expelled.

Matters are complicated by the illegal crossings of the English Channel separating the British Isles from France. In theory, all these people have no right to asylum since a would-be refugee has to make a claim in the first country of refuge – which in this case would be France – rather than pick and choose the country where they wish to settle.

Yet despite the fact that they arrive illegally and are often the victims of organised criminal gangs that charge vast sums to put them into dangerous boats, which are not seaworthy, the case of each applicant crossing the Channel must still be examined individually.

The numbers involved in these Channel crossings are considerable: 28,000 landed from France in 2021, 44,000 did so in 2022, and 30,000 in 2023.

The British government’s Rwanda plan, first touted in 2022, sounds simple: Asylum seekers who arrive on British territory irregularly forfeit their chance of being granted the right to remain in Great Britain. Anyone arriving from France by crossing the Channel in unauthorised boats is considered an irregular. So, under the new law, they lose their right to have their case heard in the UK.

Instead, they are removed to Rwanda – an African country more than 7,000km away – where they go through an asylum procedure under Rwandan law and, if necessary, receive asylum or another residence permit.