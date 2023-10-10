UK’s opposition leader Keir Starmer promises decade of national renewal under Labour

LONDON – Mr Keir Starmer has promised a decade of national renewal after 13 years of Conservative government, as he set out his vision for his UK Labour Party returning to power at a general election expected in 2024.

“What is broken can be repaired,” the Labour leader told a packed hall at Labour’s annual conference on Tuesday.

He urged voters to turn their backs on “never-ending Tory decline with a decade of national renewal”.

There was drama at the start of Mr Starmer’s keynote speech, as a protester came on stage behind him to pour glitter over his head.

“Protest or power,” Mr Starmer said after taking off his jacket.

“That’s why we changed our party.”

The four-day gathering in Liverpool, north-west England, comes at a pivotal time for Mr Starmer.

He is trying to boost Labour’s profile among undecided voters and convince them he is ready to become prime minister.

With a national vote due by January 2025 at the latest but widely expected earlier, Labour adopted the tone of a government in waiting at an upbeat conference.

Yet there is still a sense there is more persuading to do.

Mr Starmer’s overhaul of Labour since the leadership of his left-wing predecessor Jeremy Corbyn was evident as he declared in his speech that “Israel must always have the right to defend her people”.

He was responding to an attack by militant group Hamas at the weekend.

Labour activists rose to their feet to applaud.

“I utterly condemn the senseless murder of men, women and children in cold blood by the terrorists of Hamas,” Mr Starmer said.

Labour has led Mr Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives by about 20 points in opinion polls for months.

But after Mr Corbyn led the party to its worst defeat since 1935 four years ago, the party needs another 123 seats for an outright majority.