UK’s Daily Mail to cut dozens of journalists in restructuring

LONDON – The Daily Mail & General Trust plans to cut dozens of newspaper jobs as part of a restructuring outlined to staff by editor Ted Verity on Thursday.

An efficiency programme “will involve bringing the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday much closer together”, he wrote in an email seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by a spokesman for the company.

“Regrettably, as part of this restructure we are proposing some reduction in headcount on the print titles,” Mr Verity said. “Some roles will be placed at risk of redundancy, while other staff may see a change in working pattern, job title, line manager, or duties.”

The company started a review to consolidate print and digital operations and “free up resources” in September, Bloomberg previously reported.

The Daily Mail and General Trust’s Chairman Jonathan Harmsworth, better known as Lord Rothermere, took the business private last year and made himself chief executive officer. The company suggested a review of employee numbers in 2021, as it faced financial pressures including declining newspaper circulation and spiking costs for newsprint. BLOOMBERG