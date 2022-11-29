UK royals in US spotlight as William and Kate visit

LONDON - Prince William and his wife Kate will fly out to the United States on Wednesday for their first visit for eight years, as an intense media spotlight on the British royal family and the sons of King Charles shifts across the Atlantic.

The US trip will be the new Prince and Princess of Wales’ first overseas excursion since the death of Queen Elizabeth, which meant Prince William - King Charles’s eldest son - became the heir to the throne.

The visit has gained added significance as it comes a few days before Prince William’s Los Angeles-based younger brother Prince Harry and American wife Meghan take the limelight at a prestigious awards ceremony ahead of a Netflix TV documentary and revealing memoir.

For royal commentators and many in the British press, it will be a chance to contrast the popularity and lives of the two brothers, whose falling out, along with Prince Harry and Ms Meghan’s criticism of the monarchy, has become one of the defining stories of the House of Windsor in recent years.

“The royal family are a competitive bunch, they always have been and always will be,” royal biographer Andrew Morton said.

“Prince William is the future king, Prince Harry no longer has a royal role. But nonetheless, they will be looking at the optics to see who had the biggest crowds, who had the most column inches and if they tell you otherwise, don’t believe them.”

Prince William and Kate will visit Boston, primarily to attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize which the prince set up. It is being viewed by the royals as a trip rather than a more traditional tour.

The last time they visited the United States in November 2014, they were guests of then-President Barack Obama at the White House.

This visit will be lower key: they will visit local environmental, educational and community projects in Boston, although the Earthshot ceremony itself will be a star-studded event with the likes of Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish and Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek.

“Our number one focus... is the Earthshot Prize and we won’t be distracted by other things,” a source close to Prince William said.

The drama surrounding the Windsors will also draw in America’s most famous political family, the Kennedys.

During their three-day stay, Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 40, will visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum where they will meet Ms Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the former president and now US Ambassador to Australia.

A few days later, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will go to New York for the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award where they will be honoured for their commitment to social change and human rights work, in a group which also includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.