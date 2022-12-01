UK royals in new race row as William and Kate head to US

LONDON - A godmother of Prince William quit the royal household on Wednesday and apologised for repeatedly asking a black British woman where she was “really” from, plunging Buckingham Palace into a fresh racism row.

Ms Susan Hussey’s resignation came just as Prince William and his wife Kate made their first visit to the United States in eight years and after racism claims from his brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan.

In Boston, a spokesman for the royal couple told reporters: “Racism has no place in our society.

“These comments were unacceptable, and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Prince William was not involved in the decision but “believes it’s the right course of action to be taken”, the spokesman added.

“He won’t be commenting further.”

Ms Hussey, 83, is a longstanding former lady-in-waiting to Prince William’s late grandmother, queen Elizabeth II and was a courtier to Queen Consort Camilla. She is one of Prince William’s six godparents.

Ms Ngozi Fulani, the chief executive of the London-based Sistah Space group which campaigns for survivors of domestic abuse, said the comments came as she attended a palace reception on Tuesday.

Asked where she was from, Ms Fulani said Hackney, north-east London, prompting the woman whom she identified only as “Lady SH” to ask: “No, what part of Africa are you from?“

Ms Fulani said she was born and raised in the UK and was British but the woman persisted.

“Where do you really come from, where do your people come from? ...When did you first come here?“ she was asked.

Ms Fulani repeated that she was a British national born in the UK and was forced to say she was “of African heritage, Caribbean descent”.

The exchange, she wrote on Twitter, left her with “mixed feelings” about the reception, which was hosted by Queen Consort Camilla to highlight violence against women and girls.