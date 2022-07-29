UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Conservative party members

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - British Conservatives Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on Thursday (July 28) began their first grilling in front of party members as they wage a bitter duel to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The hustings in Leeds, northern England, was the opening bout of 12 nationwide grassroots events as the members elect a new leader, after a cabinet revolt forced scandal-hit Johnson to quit.

The result will be announced on Sept 5, and Truss has built up a strong lead in surveys of Tory members after vowing immediate tax cuts as Britain confronts a slump in living standards.

Former finance minister Sunak has denounced Truss's "fairy tale economics", vowing to tame surging inflation first, but has admitted that he is the "underdog" against the foreign secretary.

On foreign policy, both rivals have vowed to extend Johnson's staunch support for Ukraine, and to resist China's increasingly authoritarian rise, while profiting from vaguely defined "Brexit opportunities".

Their two televised head-to-head debates so far were fractious - although the second on Tuesday was abruptly halted when the TalkTV moderator fainted live on air.

In Leeds, the candidates were allocated seats close together for the two-hour hustings, rather than squaring off at lecterns from opposite ends of a TV studio.

The Tory members in attendance applauded co-chairman Andrew Stephenson when he observed that their party is poised to appoint Britain's third woman prime minister, or its first one of colour.

Sunak joked that he had got a "great tan" after criss-crossing the Leeds region in rare sunny weather this week.

'Groupthink'

Truss went to high school in an affluent suburb of Leeds, while Sunak's Westminster seat lies about an hour's drive north in the same county of Yorkshire.

Truss said her Yorkshire upbringing had given her "grit, determination and straight-talking".

"And that, my friends, is what I think we need now in Downing Street," she told the hustings audience.

Truss, however, has also accused her Leeds school of fostering "low expectations" among its students, prompting anger from teachers and contemporaries.

Despite the school's apparent failings, she went on to the University of Oxford, like Sunak.