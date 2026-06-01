UK releases second batch of files on Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador

Former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson walks outside his residence in London, Britain, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe

LONDON, June 1 - The British government published on Monday a second batch of documents relating to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington, a saga which has led to questions over Prime Minister Keir Starmer's judgment and leadership.

Starmer sacked Mandelson last year, but the prime minister's decision to hand Britain's top diplomatic post to a man with known ties to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, prompted calls for Starmer to resign earlier this year.

Mandelson is under police investigation for allegedly leaking government documents to the late Epstein. He does not face allegations of sexual misconduct.

An initial tranche of documents was released in March, which showed Starmer was warned of the risks of the appointment, not just from his ties to Epstein but over Mandelson's previous resignations from government and his support for closer ties with China.

Starmer's position has weakened further since the furore over Mandelson. Last month, he faced a new challenge to his leadership after dozens of Labour lawmakers called on him to step down after defeats in local elections.

The publication of the Mandelson documents on Monday, which are likely to show messages between the Labour veteran and ministers and lawmakers, could also prove embarrassing if they criticise Starmer or comment on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mandelson was a government minister when Starmer's Labour Party was last in power more than 15 years ago. He was sacked as U.S. ambassador when the depth of his friendship with Epstein became clear from U.S. file releases.

Starmer has said he was "wrong" to appoint Mandelson and has expressed regret but says all proper processes were followed. He has also criticised officials for failing to tell him that a security vetting body had advised against the appointment. REUTERS