UK regulator threatens to sanction GB News for breaking impartiality rules

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the press during a visit to Omnom, a restaurant and community centre in London, Britain, May 6, 2024. HENRY NICHOLLS/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
May 20, 2024, 07:54 PM
Published
May 20, 2024, 07:04 PM

LONDON - Britain's media regulator Ofcom warned television channel GB News it could face sanctions after it found a broadcast featuring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in February broke impartiality rules.

Founded in 2021, the right-leaning TV channel has cast itself as a disruptor. It employs a number of lawmakers from the governing Conservative party and has financial backing from hedge fund millionaire Paul Marshall.

Over 500 people complained about an hour-long live question and answer session with Sunak which was broadcast on Feb. 12.

Ofcom said on Monday the programme breached impartiality rules by not presenting a sufficiently wide range of viewpoints.

The regulator said it considered the rule break to be "serious" and noted GB News had already breached rules twice.

It will now consider a statutory sanction against GB News and make a decision on what action to take within 60 working days. Punishments could include a fine, making GB News broadcast a correction or even suspending or revoking its licence.

GB News said Ofcom's decision was "an alarming development" aimed at stopping the public questioning politicians directly.

"The regulator's threat to punish a news organisation with sanctions for enabling people to challenge their own prime minister strikes at the heart of democracy," GB News said in a statement published on its website. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top