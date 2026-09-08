UK publishes legislation for tougher sanctions on Iran

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A man walks next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 8 - Britain on Tuesday published legislation to introduce tougher sanctions on Iran, expanding trade restrictions and powers to target ships as part of what it described as wider effort to curb Tehran's nuclear programme and other hostile activities.

The government said the measures would restrict Iran's access to the British financial system, expand trade bans to additional goods, technology and services, and prohibit Iranian aircraft from landing in Britain unless exemptions apply.

Stephen Doughty, a foreign office minister, said in a written statement that the legislation "doubles down on our action to constrain Iran's nuclear ambitions" and would help ensure Iran was never able to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Iran's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS