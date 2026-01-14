UK prosecutors try to reinstate terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, Jan 14 - British prosecutors sought to reinstate a terrorism charge against a member of Irish rap group Kneecap on Wednesday for displaying a flag of Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah at a London gig, after a court threw out the case last year.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, whose stage name is Mo Chara, was accused of having waved the flag of the banned militant group Hezbollah during a November 2024 gig.

The charge was thrown out in September after a court ruled it had originally been brought without the permission of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General, and also one day outside the six-month statutory limit.

But the Crown Prosecution Service said it would challenge the ruling and its lawyer Paul Jarvis told London's High Court on Wednesday that permission was only required by the time Ó hAnnaidh first appeared in court, meaning the case can proceed.

Kneecap – known for their politically charged lyrics and support for the Palestinian cause – have said the case is an attempt to distract from what they described as British complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza. Israel strongly denies committing a genocide in the tiny coastal territory.

J.J. Ó Dochartaigh, who goes by DJ Próvaí, was in court but Ó hAnnaidh was not required to attend and was not present.

KNEECAP SAYS PROSECUTION A DISTRACTION

Ó hAnnaidh was charged in May with displaying the Hezbollah flag in such a way that aroused reasonable suspicion that he supported the banned group, after footage emerged of him holding the flag on stage while saying "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah".

Kneecap have previously said the flag was thrown on stage during their performance and that they "do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah".

The group, who rap about Irish identity and support the republican cause of uniting Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland, have become increasingly vocal about the war in Gaza, particularly after Ó hAnnaidh was charged in May.

During their performance at June's Glastonbury Festival in England, Ó hAnnaidh accused Israel of committing war crimes, after Kneecap displayed pro-Palestinian messages during their set at the Coachella Festival in California in April.

Kneecap have since been banned from Hungary and Canada, also cancelling a tour of the United States due to a clash with Ó hAnnaidh's court appearances. REUTERS