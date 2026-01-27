Straitstimes.com header logo

UK prosecutors charge former lawmaker Conor McGinn with sexual assault

LONDON, Jan 27 - British prosecutors on Tuesday charged a former Labour Party member of parliament, Conor McGinn, with one count of sexual assault, following a police investigation into an alleged incident in July 2022.

McGinn, 41, was suspended as a Labour member of parliament in 2022 following a formal complaint and then sat as an independent MP until 2024 when he stood down from parliament at a national election.

McGinn could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the allegation of sexual assault was made by a woman in 2022, and prosecutors had determined there was sufficient evidence to bring a charge.

Jessica Walker, deputy chief crown prosecutor of CPS London South, said it was in the public interest to do so.

McGinn is expected to appear in court next month. REUTERS

See more on

London

Assault

Parliament

