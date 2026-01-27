UK prosecutors charge former lawmaker Conor McGinn with sexual assault

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, Jan 27 - British prosecutors on Tuesday charged a former Labour Party member of parliament, Conor McGinn, with one count of sexual assault, following a police investigation into an alleged incident in July 2022.

McGinn, 41, was suspended as a Labour member of parliament in 2022 following a formal complaint and then sat as an independent MP until 2024 when he stood down from parliament at a national election.

McGinn could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the allegation of sexual assault was made by a woman in 2022, and prosecutors had determined there was sufficient evidence to bring a charge.

Jessica Walker, deputy chief crown prosecutor of CPS London South, said it was in the public interest to do so.

McGinn is expected to appear in court next month. REUTERS