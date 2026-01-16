UK politician joins hard-right Reform just hours after opposition Conservatives sack him

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (right) posing for the media with Britain's former shadow justice secretary, Mr Robert Jenrick, after his defection from the Conservative Party to Reform on Jan 15.

LONDON - A senior politician from the UK’s main opposition Conservative party, Robert Jenrick, joined the hard-right Reform UK party on Jan 15, its leader Nigel Farage said.

The announcement came just hours after the high-profile Mr Jenrick was sacked by Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for “plotting” to defect to Reform.

Reform UK has been leading by double-digit figures in the polls for the past year as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government comes under fire over immigration, economic growth and the cost of living crisis.

Ms Badenoch said she had fired Mr Jenrick, her justice spokesman, as she had “irrefutable evidence” he had been conspiring to defect to Reform “in a way designed to be as damaging as possible” to the Conservatives.

Mr Farage said he would “buy Kemi lunch next week” as he confirmed Mr Jenrick was joining Reform at a press conference in London.

“I just want to say thank you to Kemi Badenoch, this is the latest Christmas present I’ve ever had,” Mr Farage told a press conference.

Mr Jenrick told the same press conference that the Conservatives “don’t have the stomach for the radical change this country needs”.

“I can’t in good conscience stick with a party that’s failed so badly, that isn’t sorry and hasn’t changed, that I know in my heart won’t – can’t – deliver what’s needed,” he added.

Mr Jenrick, 44, who stood against Ms Badenoch for the leadership of the Conservative Party in 2024, served as immigration minister under former Conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak. He has been outspoken on the subject of immigration, which has become a major political issue.

‘Sinking ship’

Last year saw the second-highest annual number of migrants arrive on UK shores in small boats since records began in 2018.

A total of 41,472 migrants landed on England’s southern coast in 2025 after making the perilous Channel crossing from northern France.

Mr Jenrick’s ouster comes days after former Conservative finance minister Nadhim Zahawi announced he had joined Reform.

Mr Zahawi, who is no longer an MP, is the latest of about 20 ex-Conservative lawmakers to have switched to Reform in recent years.

Reform – founded in 2021 from the ashes of Mr Farage’s Brexit Party – won the most seats at 2025’s local elections in England.

That has prompted predictions it could seize power from the ruling centre-left Labour at the next general election, due by August 2029.

The party is also hoping to make major gains in local elections slated for May.

Mr Starmer’s press secretary dismissed Mr Jenrick as a “failed” Tory who voters had rejected when they voted out the last Conservative government in July 2024.

Ms Badenoch’s party was a “sinking ship”, he added. AFP