King Charles, UK political leaders offer support to Kate after cancer announcement

People watch Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales' announcement about her health, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Britain's King Charles reacts after unveiling statues of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip upon his and Queen Camilla arrival to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 11, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File photo
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with Ahmad Al Dubayan, Director General of the London Central Mosque, during a visit to the mosque, in north London, Britain, on March 11, 2024. DANIEL LEAL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering costs for American families, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/ File photo
British opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during the 'Labour and Civil Society Summit' in London, Britain, January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/ File photo
Northern Irish MLA Michelle O'Neill attends the funeral of Northern Ireland's former First Minister David Trimble, one of the key peace brokers of the Good Friday Agreement, at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Updated
Mar 23, 2024, 03:23 AM
Published
Mar 23, 2024, 02:33 AM

LONDON - Britain's King Charles, political leaders and the United States' White House offered support to Kate, Princess of Wales, after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE, ON BEHALF OF BRITAIN'S KING CHARLES

"His Majesty (HM) is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'. Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.' Both Their Majesties (Charles and Queen Camilla) 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

UK PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."

WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"We are incredibly sad to hear of the news," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a regular news conference, adding she wished Kate a full recovery.

UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER

"I am heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too."

MICHELLE O’NEILL, FIRST MINISTER OF NORTHERN IRELAND

"I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery. A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time." REUTERS

