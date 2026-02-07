UK police search properties in probe into Mandelson over Epstein ties

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sacked British ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson is facing scrutiny over his ties to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

LONDON - British police searched two addresses linked to Peter Mandelson in their probe into misconduct in public office, they said on Feb 6, following reports about the close ties between the former ambassador and late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports about the extent of Mr Mandelson’s links to Epstein have prompted criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s move to appoint him ambassador to the United States in 2024.

Mr Starmer apologised on Feb 5 for the decision.

Files released by the US Justice Department last week included emails suggesting Mr Mandelson had leaked government documents to Epstein and Epstein had made payments to Mr Mandelson and his then-partner, now husband.

On Feb 6, the police said they were carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in Wiltshire in southern England, and another in Camden in London.

The police added that they had not arrested the man involved in the investigation, who they said was a 72-year-old.

Mr Starmer’s promise to release documents related to Mr Mandelson hinges on the investigation, as police have asked the government not to release some files over concerns that the probe could be undermined.

Mr Starmer fired Mr Mandelson in September 2025, but the new revelations have prompted his opponents and even those in his own party to question his judgement.

With polls suggesting Mr Starmer is already unpopular with the British public, some lawmakers say his position is under threat.

Police launched their investigation on Feb 3 following the receipt of reports alleging misconduct in public office, including a referral from the government.

Mr Mandelson, who resigned from Mr Starmer’s Labour Party on Feb 1 and quit his position in Parliament’s upper chamber on Feb 3, has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Following the announcement of the investigation into Mr Mandelson the government has said it stood “ready to provide whatever support and assistance the police need.”

The newly released emails suggest that in 2009, Mr Mandelson sent Epstein a memo written for former prime minister Gordon Brown about possible UK asset sales and tax changes, and in 2010 gave Epstein advance notice of a €500 billion bailout by the European Union. REUTERS