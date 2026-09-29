No explosive devices found in suspected UK airbase attack plot probe, say police

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Armed police officers working on a road outside the perimeter of Britain’s RAF Fairford airbase on Sept 28. Counter-terrorism police said a quantity of petrol was recovered from vehicles at the scene.

LONDON - Britain’s counter-terrorism police said on Sept 29 that no improvised explosive devices had been found as part of an investigation into a suspected plot targeting a British airbase used by US forces to strike Iran.

Police said a quantity of petrol had been recovered during searches of vehicles at the scene.

They added that searches of properties in London had been carried out, and investigative scenes around RAF Fairford were being scaled back and were expected to close completely by Sept 30.

Five men arrested on Sept 27 remain under investigation after being released on bail, with police saying the decision to release them was an investigative one.

“I understand why this development will have come as a surprise to many, but I’d like to reiterate that it was investigative decision, and one which is grounded in experience and careful consideration of policing powers,” Laurence Taylor, head of national counter terrorism policing, said. REUTERS