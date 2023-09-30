UK police make second arrest over Sycamore Gap’s ‘Robin Hood’ tree felling

LONDON - British police investigating the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree, a much-loved landmark in northern England whose dramatic silhouette featured in a Hollywood movie, have made a second arrest, they said on Friday.

The tree was cut down overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

Northumbria Police, who arrested a 16-year old male on Thursday, said a male in his 60s had also been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

The tree was set in a natural dip in the otherwise treeless, sweeping landscape alongside Hadrian’s Wall.

It was also known as the ‘Robin Hood Tree’ after featuring in the 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”.