UK police launch urgent appeal after terrorism suspect escapes prison

Escaped former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife was awaiting trial on charges relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
31 sec ago

LONDON - British police said they had issued an urgent appeal after a former soldier suspected of terrorism offences escaped from a London prison on Wednesday.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who was awaiting trial on charges relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act, is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth shortly before 8am (3pm Singapore time), London police said, in a statement.

The Sun newspaper cited a prison source as saying he had got out through the kitchens and then by clinging onto the bottom of a delivery van.

Police advised the public not to approach Khalife, who is 1.88m tall and was wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots.

“We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the London police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public.”

At a previous court appearance in February, Khalife, who was based at barracks in central England at the time of the alleged offences, was accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

He was also charged with making a bomb hoax by placing three cannisters with wires on a desk “with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite”. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US prisoners use toothbrush to dig hole to escape, get caught at a pancake restaurant
Jailbreak drama ends with inmate arrest, death of prison guard

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top