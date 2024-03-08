UK police firearms officer pleads not guilty to Black man's murder

Black Lives Matter protesters observe one minute of silence in front of New Scotland Yard building in central London demanding justice for 24 year old Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by the police last week, London, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 06:30 PM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 06:16 PM

LONDON - A British police officer on Friday pleaded not guilty in a London court to the murder of a Black man who was shot dead during an incident in London.

Chris Kaba, 24, who was unarmed, died from a single gunshot after his car was stopped by police firearms specialists in Streatham Hill, south London, in September 2022.

His death led to large protests and anger among the capital's Black community.

The officer who shot Kaba was previously identified only as NX121, but named for the first time as Martyn Blake when he entered his plea at London's Old Bailey court on Friday.

Blake, 40, will stand trial at the same court in October.

Members of Kaba's family sat in court during the brief hearing. REUTERS

