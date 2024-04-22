UK police charge two men with spying for China

LONDON - British police on April 22 charged two men with spying for China, including one reported to have worked as a researcher in Britain’s Parliament for a prominent lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party.

Anxiety has mounted across Europe about China’s alleged espionage activity and Britain has become increasingly vocal about its concerns in recent months.

The two men, aged 32 and 29, were charged with providing prejudicial information to China in breach of the Official Secrets Act, and will appear in court on April 26.

“This has been an extremely complex investigation into what are very serious allegations,” Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Command at the Metropolitan Police, said.

China’s embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges.

In Britain, one of the men was named by police on April 22 as Christopher Cash.

In September, The Times reported Cash had been arrested for spying while working as a researcher in parliament for Conservative lawmaker Alicia Kearns, who is chair of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

A Christopher Cash was listed on parliamentary documents from early 2023 as working for Ms Kearns.

In September, a lawyer for the arrested man issued a statement denying the accusations of spying without confirming the identity of their client.

Cash does not have publicly available contact details and could not immediately be reached for comment.

In March, the British government summoned the charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in London after accusing Chinese state-backed hackers of stealing data from Britain’s elections watchdog and carrying out a surveillance operation against parliamentarians.

China denied those allegations, calling them “completely fabricated”.

The government also said in September Chinese spies were targeting British officials in sensitive positions in politics, defence and business as part of an increasingly sophisticated spying operation to gain access to secrets.

Separately, Germany on April 22 said it had arrested three people on suspicion of working with the Chinese secret service to hand over technology that could be used for military purposes. REUTERS